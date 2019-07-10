Boston Globe Obituaries
COPPOLA, Lucy A. (Leonardi) Of Marblehead, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at the age of 93. She was the loving wife for 68 years to James E. Coppola who predeceased her. The daughter of Italian immigrants, the late Salvatore and Concetta Leonardi, sister to the late Joseph A. Leonardi, Mary R. (Leonardi) Cataldo and Francis (Leonardi) Giuffrida, she was born in Lawrence and raised in Lynn. After graduating from Lynn English High School she attended the Kathleen Dell School in Brookline and worked at a prominent radio station in Boston. Mrs. Coppola was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish in Marblehead and contributed her time and energy to many church committees and functions. She was an excellent cook and loved preparing Italian dishes for her family. In addition to cooking, her talents included playing the piano, calligraphy, gardening, and flower arranging for which she collected numerous blue ribbons at the Topsfield Fair. She enjoyed the warm climate of Sarasota, Florida where she and her husband shared a winter home for twenty-five years. But most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her husband and large family. She was a devoted mother to her children: James Jr. (Janet) of Marblehead, Joseph (Nancy) of LaCrosse, WI, Rosemary (Edmund) of Holliston, and Thomas of Marblehead; to her grandchildren: John, Lauren (Thomas) Kayola, David (Elizabeth), Leah, Daniel (Kathryn), Elizabeth, James (Molly), Matthew (Anastasia), Peter (Laura), Anna, Colleen (Philip) Gawrys, Claire, James (Laura), Lucie, Angela, Samantha and Roseanna; to her ten great-grandchildren: Emily, John, Meghan, Molly, Dennis, James, Hazel, Lucy, Nevaeh, Thomas, Henry and to her many nieces and nephews. Funeral on Saturday at 9:30AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt 1A), LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Marblehead. Burial in Star of the Sea Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours are Friday from 3-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, 85 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945 and to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. Directions and guestbook at solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019
