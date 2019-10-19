|
|
TASHJIAN, Lucy A. (Yirikian) Of Winchester, formerly of Lexington, October 17, 2019. Former co-owner of Rogers of Harvard Square for over 50 years. Devoted mother of Craig Tashjian and his wife Nancy and the late Mark Tashjian. Loving grandmother of Scott, Blake and Maria. Beloved sister of Alice Guleserian and Richard Yirikian and his wife Stephanie. Aunt of Lisa and Ella Guimond. Loving cousin of Ellie Gower, Marilyn Bagdasarian and the entire Nalchajian family. Funeral Service at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Wednesday, October 23 at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN on Wednesday morning from 9:30-11:30, immediately prior to the Church Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Armenian Heritage Foundation, PO Box 77, Watertown, MA 02471, or Saint James Armenian Church. Interment at Westview Cemetery, Lexington.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019