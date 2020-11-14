MacKINNON, Lucy Ann Of North Reading, Nov. 11th. Beloved wife of Paul MacKinnon. Daughter of the late Anthony "Tony the barber" and Rosemary Matarazzo. Mother of Jarrett MacKinnon and his wife Meaghan of ME. and Jesse MacKinnon and his wife Laurie of Reading. Sister of Joseph Matarazzo and his wife Ernestine of Medford and the late Janet Matarazzo and Patricia Angelillo. Grandmother of Tyler, Jameson, Reilly and Emmett. At the request of the family, funeral services were privately held. Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING. www.cotafuneralhomes.com
