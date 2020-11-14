1/
LUCY ANN MACKINNON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LUCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MacKINNON, Lucy Ann Of North Reading, Nov. 11th. Beloved wife of Paul MacKinnon. Daughter of the late Anthony "Tony the barber" and Rosemary Matarazzo. Mother of Jarrett MacKinnon and his wife Meaghan of ME. and Jesse MacKinnon and his wife Laurie of Reading. Sister of Joseph Matarazzo and his wife Ernestine of Medford and the late Janet Matarazzo and Patricia Angelillo. Grandmother of Tyler, Jameson, Reilly and Emmett. At the request of the family, funeral services were privately held. Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING.

www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and

Cremation Service North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved