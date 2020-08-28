JORDAN, Lucy B. (Bibbo) Age 95, of Newtonville, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Lucy was the daughter of the late Donata and Joseph Bibbo, and the beloved wife of the late John F. Jordan, to whom she was married for 47 years. She was the beloved mother of John F. Jordan, Jr., of Wellesley and Jeffrey J. Jordan and his wife, Brenna, of Jamestown, RI. She also leaves two grandsons, Joseph and Brendan Jordan. She is survived by her loving sister, Pauline Leonard, and brother, Pasquale Bibbo, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved brother, Anthony Bibbo. Lucy was a lifelong resident of Newtonville, where she worked for the Newton Public Schools at Day Middle School for 28 years, developing countless dear and lasting friendships. Lucy's life was her family, friends, and faith. Her most cherished moments were spent with her immediate and extended family at holidays, on vacations and at her most favorite place on Earth – Cape Cod. Lucy loved dining out and attending the theatre. She also loved the beach, sitting in the sun, swimming in the ocean, reading, and visiting with friends. She looked forward to attending Mass at St. Thomas Chapel. Lucy's relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at 10:30AM, at Our Lady Help of Christians, 573 Washington Street, Newton. Burial will be private. Visiting Hours will be Tuesday morning from 8:30AM - 9:30AM at Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown Street, NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make a donation to a charity of choice
