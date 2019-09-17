|
DONOVAN, Lucy D. Of Portland, ME,age 82, of Clifford St., passed away on September 7, 2019, at Bay Square in Yarmouth, ME after a longtime illness due to dementia. Lucy was born in Boston, MA, on April 18, 1937, a daughter of Lincoln Jr. and Mary L. (Cunningham) Davis. She grew up on Peach's Point in Marblehead, MA, living a happy childhood in what might be called an extended family compound. Lucy attended Shore Country Day School, Garrison Forest School, Garland Junior College and the Boston Museum School. Lucy would light up a room; she had a magical laugh, a great personality and extraordinary style and beauty. An accomplished potter and teacher, Lucy helped her students uncover many hidden talents. Lucy and her husband Henry were married in 1959. They first lived on Long Wharf in Boston while Henry attended college. They moved to Beverly for several years and then to North Andover for 15 years. In 1978, they moved to Portland, ME and bought a camp in 1988 on Long Island in Casco Bay.
In all her houses, Lucy made beautiful gardens, which were the subject of many house tours. On Long Island, she taught pottery at the community center and in her studio.
She was pre-deceased by an infant son, Harry.
She is survived by her husband, Henry of Portland, ME; sons, Alfred of Delaware, OH and Lincoln of Falls Church, VA; sister, Emily Lewis of Sherborn, MA; brother, Lincoln Davis of Waldoboro, ME; and many nieces, nephews and friends who loved this extraordinary woman.
Lucy's family greatly appreciated the care and love given to her by Rose Callan of Portland and the staff at Bay Square.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at
a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland, Maine 04101, or, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, P.O. Box 336, Westbrook, ME 04098.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019