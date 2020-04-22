Boston Globe Obituaries
LUCY DIDONATO


1921 - 2020
LUCY DIDONATO Obituary
DIDONATO, Lucy Age 98, lifelong resident of East Boston, passed away from complications of Covid-19 on April 20, 2020. Born on July 27, 1921, to the late Giuseppe and Carmela DiDonato (formerly of Torre del Greco, Italy). Beloved sister to Camille D'Amico of East Boston, MA and the late Louis DiDonato of Boca Raton, FL, Philip of East Boston, MA, Ralph of Medford, MA, Albert of Lake Worth, FL, Vincent of Stoneham, MA and Margaret Ferullo of East Boston, MA. Lucy is also survived by loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com Revere

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
