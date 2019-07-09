FIONDA, Lucy E. (Matrundola) Of Stoneham, July 9, 2019, at age 79. Beloved wife of the late Francisco Fionda. Cherished mother of Ann Belanger and her husband William, Laura Sheehan and her husband Timothy, and Annette Fionda and her partner Jane Larsson. Devoted grandmother of Alexandra Sheehan, Lindsay Sheehan, and Lauren Sheehan. Loving daughter of the late Andrea Matrundola and Angelina (Tortolano) Matrundola. Predeceased by her siblings Carmella Castrichini and her late husband Frank, Marie Guarino and her late husband Michael, Antoinetta Pacitto and her late husband Carmine, and Marino Matrundola and his surviving wife Ann. Also survived by her sister-in-law Maria Centore and her late husband Louis, and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT 28), STONEHAM, from 4pm to 8pm. Parking attendants and elevator available. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9am followed by a Mass Celebrating Lucy's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St. at 10am. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Lucy to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Attn: Dr. DeAngelo Cancer Research Fund, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes



781.438.2280 Published in The Boston Globe from July 10 to July 11, 2019