ROZANSKI, Lucy Evelyn (Farretta) Of Walpole, February 26, 2020, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Charles Martin Rozanski. Loving mother of Kathleen Hennessey of Thomaston, Clare Maypother of Worcester, and Charles Rozanski, Jr. of Kansas City. Cherished grandmother of Russell Arey, Robert Arey, Karmen Arey Leary, Richard Maypother, and Erin Maypother and great-grandmother of Olivia E. Leary. Sister of Richard Farretta of Arizona, William Farretta of Arizona, the late Anthony Farretta, the late Marie Dello Russo, the late Joseph Farretta, the late Thomas Farretta the late Rita Emmanuel, the late Diana Hughes, the late Patrick Farretta, the late Edward Farretta, and the late Robert Farretta. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE, on Saturday, from 9 to 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, on Saturday, at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place privately, at Rock Ridge Cemetery in Sharon, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Medfield Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 271, Medfield, MA 02052. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020