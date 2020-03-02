Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
10 Diamond Street
Walpole, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LUCY ROZANSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUCY EVELYN (FARRETTA) ROZANSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUCY EVELYN (FARRETTA) ROZANSKI Obituary
ROZANSKI, Lucy Evelyn (Farretta) Of Walpole, February 26, 2020, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Charles Martin Rozanski. Loving mother of Kathleen Hennessey of Thomaston, Clare Maypother of Worcester, and Charles Rozanski, Jr. of Kansas City. Cherished grandmother of Russell Arey, Robert Arey, Karmen Arey Leary, Richard Maypother, and Erin Maypother and great-grandmother of Olivia E. Leary. Sister of Richard Farretta of Arizona, William Farretta of Arizona, the late Anthony Farretta, the late Marie Dello Russo, the late Joseph Farretta, the late Thomas Farretta the late Rita Emmanuel, the late Diana Hughes, the late Patrick Farretta, the late Edward Farretta, and the late Robert Farretta. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE, on Saturday, from 9 to 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, on Saturday, at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place privately, at Rock Ridge Cemetery in Sharon, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Medfield Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 271, Medfield, MA 02052. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -