FERULLO, Lucy (Esposito) Age 98, of Boston's North End, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Revere to the late Francesco Esposito and Mary (Ferrara) Esposito, the last of 10 siblings. Married 67 years to the late Joseph L. Ferullo of the North End, where they lived and raised their 3 sons. Lucy was a stay-at-home mom and was known to her family as Nana. She was strong-willed and lived independently until recently. Loving mother of Joseph Ferullo and his loving companion Arlene and his late wife Corinne, William Ferullo and his wife Margo, and Richard Ferullo and his wife Roseann. Adored grandmother of Gia, Joseph, Michael, William, Leah, Ashley, Richard and great-grandmother of Isabella, Joseph, Coleen, Thomas, Penny and Sawyer. Family and friends will honor Lucy's Life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Thursday, October 24th from 9AM to 10:30AM, before leaving in procession to St. Anthony's Church in Revere, for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 11AM. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. At the Family's request please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Lucy's name to the Sawtelle Family Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 01867. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019