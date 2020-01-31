|
GIFUN, Lucy (Fiorentino) Of Norfolk, formerly of Brockton passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Robert Gifun. Devoted mother of Robert E. Gifun and his wife Jennifer of Norfolk. Sister of Anthony Fiorentino of Worcester, Dolly Fiorentino of Burlington, Vito Fiorentino of Brockton, Jerry Fiorentino of FL, Frank Fiorentino of Acton and many late brothers and sisters. Cherished grandmother of Gianna Gifun and Christina Gifun. Godmother of Debbie Irwin of Burlington. Aunt of Robin Silva of Billerica and many other nieces and nephews. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 11am at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood, MA. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday morning only from 9:00am-11:00am. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery W. Roxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
