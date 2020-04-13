|
HORWITZ, Lucy Age 87, died in her Los Angeles home on April 4th, 2020. Born in Vienna, Austria in 1932, her family fled to France in 1938, then immigrated to the U.S. where they settled in Santa Monica, CA. She met and married John Perry while attending UC Berkeley. They had two children and settled in Boston. She had three other loves in her life: Wayne O'Neill, David Chase and Bob Seeds. Lucy held degrees in English, Philosophy, Mathematics, Education and Cognitive Psychology. She taught Math, English and Science for over 30 years. She was a lifelong political and social justice activist. Lucy is survived by her two children, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and cousins. Services will be held at a later date. See: lucyhorwitz.remembered.com Donations in her honor to the International Rescue Committee or .
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020