MARRONE, Lucy L. Age 94, of Norwood, passed away Wednesday, November, 18, 2020. Born April 21, 1926 in Dedham, she was the daughter of Felix and Evelyn (DiNinno) Marrone. Lucy was raised in Dedham, and graduated from Dedham High School with the class of 1944. She was a Payroll Clerk at Allis-Chalmers for nearly 30 years until her retirement in 1988. Lucy is survived by her cousin Frances Rapoza of North Attleborough, and her nephew Daniel Paul Marrone of Sandown, NH. She was predeceased by her brother Daniel Marrone. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11AM on Monday, November 23, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington Street, Norwood. Burial at Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree, will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucy's name to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington Street, Norwood, MA 02062.