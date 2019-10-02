Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Vine Lake Cemetery
Medfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LUCY MASTRONARDI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUCY LILLIAN MASTRONARDI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUCY LILLIAN MASTRONARDI Obituary
MASTRONARDI, Lucy, Lillian Age 102, of Medfield, passed peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale Mastronardi, mother of Richard Mastronardi and his wife Susan Harlow of Medfield, MA; Andrew Mastronardi and his wife Nancy Mastronardi of Austin, TX. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Burial will be Saturday, October 5th at 11:00 am in Vine Lake Cemetery, Medfield, MA. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now