MASTRONARDI, Lucy, Lillian Age 102, of Medfield, passed peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale Mastronardi, mother of Richard Mastronardi and his wife Susan Harlow of Medfield, MA; Andrew Mastronardi and his wife Nancy Mastronardi of Austin, TX. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Burial will be Saturday, October 5th at 11:00 am in Vine Lake Cemetery, Medfield, MA. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019