EATON, Lucy M. "Grammy" (Koperski) Age 86, of West Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her Cape home in Pocasset under the care of her family and hospice. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, 4 daughters, Nancy Lyon, of Dennisport, Joan Eaton, of Milford, Amy Landry, wife of Kevin of North Falmouth, and Susan Armstrong, wife of Russell of Moore, OK, as well as 16 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her brother Fred, sister Irene, and beloved daughter Julie Eaton. Visiting Hours: Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rt. 28), WEST BRIDGEWATER on Saturday, September 26th from 10:00AM-12:00PM followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 12:00PM (limited seating due to COVID-19 restrictions). For complete obituary, please see the Russel and Pica website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice of Cape Cod.