|
|
FRESENGA, Lucy M. A lifelong resident of Woburn, May 29, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Louis and Antonette (Matondi) Fresenga. Cherished sister of Florence Fresenga of Woburn, Jenny DeVito and her late husband Americo, of Woburn, Edith Coiro and her late husband Samuel, of Woburn, Anne Newell of Lowell, Antonette "Toni" Gallo and her husband Frank of Woburn, Marie Cummings of Tewksbury and the late Louise Fresenga. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Tuesday, June 4th, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019