LUCY (MUCCIO) MERCURIO

LUCY (MUCCIO) MERCURIO Obituary
MERCURIO, Lucy (Muccio) Age 98, of Watertown, April 13, 2020. Loving wife of the late Salvatore J. Mercurio. Devoted mother of Edward S. Mercurio and his wife Betty (Polly) Mercurio. Cherished grandmother of Christopher Mercurio and his wife Jill and Anthony Mercurio. Dear sister of Rose Goad and the late Nancy Marino, Josephine Warner, Mary Cooper, Millie Walker and Betty Walton. She was a devoted member of the Watertown Sons of Italy, where she held many roles including Past President. Lucy's services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude's Hospital. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
