CHINN, Lucy R. (DiGiovanni) Of Saugus, formerly of Revere, on November 14th at 94 years. Beloved wife of the late William R. Chinn. Loving mother of William R. Chinn, Jr. & his late wife Carolyn of East Boston, Patricia Bellone & her husband Rocco of Saugus, Annmarie Chinn of East Boston & the late Thomas C. Chinn. Cherished grandmother of Tara Chinn & Michael G. Chinn, both of East Boston and Tiana P. Borzilleri & her husband Jonathan of Stoneham. Adored great-grandmother and "Nana" to Charles "Charlie" & Maxwell "Max" Borzilleri of Stoneham. Daughter of the late Nicolas and Tommasina DiGiovanni. Dear sister to the late Ann Zarrella, Mary Temperio, Joseph "Jake" DiGiovanni, John Giovanni, Anthony J. "Slam" Giovanni, James "Murphy" Giovanni & Martin Giovanni. Also lovingly survived by her nieces Patricia Nagle, Barbara DiMarco, and nephew James "Skippy" Giovanni & her great friend, Isabella Johnson, as well as many other relatives and friends. Lucy worked at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in the dietary department for 25 years. Lucy's family would like to thank the staff of Rosewood for their compassionate care, love and kindness over the past two years. Due to the present health crisis, funeral services were held privately. A celebration of life in Lucy's honor will be held at a later date, when it is safe for family and friends to gather. In lieu of flowers, Lucy's family welcomes gifts in her name to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, www.hdsa.org
, or My Brother's Table Soup Kitchen, www.mybrotherstable.com
. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
.