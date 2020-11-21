1/1
LUCY R. (DIGIOVANNI) CHINN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LUCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHINN, Lucy R. (DiGiovanni) Of Saugus, formerly of Revere, on November 14th at 94 years. Beloved wife of the late William R. Chinn. Loving mother of William R. Chinn, Jr. & his late wife Carolyn of East Boston, Patricia Bellone & her husband Rocco of Saugus, Annmarie Chinn of East Boston & the late Thomas C. Chinn. Cherished grandmother of Tara Chinn & Michael G. Chinn, both of East Boston and Tiana P. Borzilleri & her husband Jonathan of Stoneham. Adored great-grandmother and "Nana" to Charles "Charlie" & Maxwell "Max" Borzilleri of Stoneham. Daughter of the late Nicolas and Tommasina DiGiovanni. Dear sister to the late Ann Zarrella, Mary Temperio, Joseph "Jake" DiGiovanni, John Giovanni, Anthony J. "Slam" Giovanni, James "Murphy" Giovanni & Martin Giovanni. Also lovingly survived by her nieces Patricia Nagle, Barbara DiMarco, and nephew James "Skippy" Giovanni & her great friend, Isabella Johnson, as well as many other relatives and friends. Lucy worked at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in the dietary department for 25 years. Lucy's family would like to thank the staff of Rosewood for their compassionate care, love and kindness over the past two years. Due to the present health crisis, funeral services were held privately. A celebration of life in Lucy's honor will be held at a later date, when it is safe for family and friends to gather. In lieu of flowers, Lucy's family welcomes gifts in her name to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, www.hdsa.org, or My Brother's Table Soup Kitchen, www.mybrotherstable.com. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved