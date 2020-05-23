|
|
RANDO-ARICO, Lucy (Fallo) Of Lexington, passed away peacefully early on Mother's Day morning, May 10th, 2020, in her home surrounded by her devoted, loving daughters, and her nephew, after a courageous battle with lymphoma.
Born on October 1, 1933 in Waltham; daughter of the late Carmelo and Benedetta (LaCava) Fallo. Lucy was raised in Waltham and resided in Watertown and Belmont for many years before settling in Lexington. She also spent winters with family in Tempe, AZ and Marco Island.
Lucy helped establish the bowling alley businesses as well as the family car washes with her then husband, Tom. Later on in life she became a Real Estate Broker, working independently, buying, selling, and managing local properties.
In her spare time she enjoyed shopping with her daughters, jazzercise, aerobics classes, and was a Bruins fan. For a period of time she owned racing horses with her husband, Anthony.
Her family and her friends were always first and foremost; she cherished the time spent surrounded by those she loved so much, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lucy is survived by her beloved husband, Anthony J. Arico; her devoted & loving children, Judy A. Bousquet and her husband Ronald of Waltham, Rita A. Dutson and her partner Jeff Hollifield of Arizona; Janice R. McDonough and her husband Terence of Dartmouth; and Joyce L. Dunn and her husband John of Danvers; her cherished grandchildren, Brian, Nicole, Robin, Ashley, Kristen, Joy, Jay, James, Laura, Jessica, and Steven; her adoring great-grandchildren, Alexis, Stella, Brennan, Holly, Celina, William, Jack, Lucy, Ella, and the late Greyson. In addition, she is survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She was predeceased by her dear siblings, Armando, Mary, Anthony, Adeline and Joseph "John."
Out of genuine concern for those we love and care deeply about during this difficult time throughout the world and in our community; family & friends gathered to Celebrate Lucy's Life and remember the love she shared with those she touched at a private Funeral Service outside of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church in Waltham. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. Her Service may be viewed at harborviewvideo.com/rando
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118.
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home of WALTHAM assisted Lucy's family with arrangements. BrascoFuneralHome.com
Waltham 781-893-6260
"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020