Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
Hyde Park, MA
View Map
LUCY (MULATTIERI) SEIBERT

LUCY (MULATTIERI) SEIBERT Obituary
SEIBERT, Lucy (Mulattieri) Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on June 13th, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Dominic J. Cherished daughter of the late Giovanni and Vincenza (Mulattieri). Devoted mother of Lucille Brennan and her husband Thomas D. of Holden, Denise Kascavitch and her husband Steven of Norwood and the late John T. Seibert. Mother-in-law of Linda Petersen of Georgia. Sister of Dominic J. Mulattieri of Florida and the late Guido Mulattieri. Loving "Nana" of Dominic II, Gina, Amy, Thomas and Eric. Great-grandmother of Isabella and Ava. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday morning from 9-11 at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park at 11. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. For directions and guestbook, please visit

thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park (617) 361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe from June 14 to June 16, 2019
