|
|
HEBARD, Lucy T. (Foley) Age 92, passed away peacefully at home in the company of her loving family, Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Brookline, Lucy lived in Mattapan, Milton and West Yarmouth before moving to Dorchester. A graduate of Laboure College, Lucy trained and worked as a Registered Nurse at Marian Manor, Carney Hospital, Neponset Health Center and a number of nursing homes. Her Catholic faith was central in her life and part of many activities, including singing in parish choirs, volunteering at A Woman's Concern, serving as a Hospice Volunteer on Cape Cod, and being an active member of the Legion of Mary. Her life-defining roles were as a dedicated wife, mother of eleven, and grandmother of fifteen. Beloved wife of the late H. Noel Hebard, Lucy was loved and cherished by her devoted children, Christopher and wife Barbara of Melrose, Jerome (retired B.P.D.) and his late wife Linda Joy of Bridgewater, William and wife Jeanne of Needham, Grace and husband Paul Barry, Margaret Hamilton and husband Edward (retired B.P.D.) and H. John, all of Dorchester, Edmund and wife Mariana of Framingham, Theresa Lynch and husband Paul and Mary, all of Quincy, Anne Duduch and husband Christopher of Marshfield, and Hugh and wife Eileen of Westwood; her loving grandchildren Allyson, Edward, Joseph, Kevin, Ryan, Olivia, David, Stephen, MaryKate, Timothy, Christopher, Ronan, Lucy, Grace and Mairead; and many dear nieces and nephews. She was the cherished sister of the late Fr. John I. Foley, Fr. Hugh Foley (CM), William Foley, and Sr. Mary Dolores Foley (CSJ). Funeral Mass at St. Gregory Church, Dorchester, Friday morning at 11. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday morning prior to the Mass, from 9:00 to 10:15 am. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135, or donate online at csjboston.org/support-our-sisters For guestbook, see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
View the online memorial for Lucy T. (Foley) HEBARD
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 23, 2019