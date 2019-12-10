Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for LUDIA TALBOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUDIA (HADDAD) TALBOT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUDIA (HADDAD) TALBOT Obituary
TALBOT, Ludia (Haddad) Of Needham, December 8, 2019. Loving mother of Carolyn Gallo and her husband Bob of NC, Joanne Hanley and her husband Walter of Waltham and Diane Talbot of Peabody. Cherished Nana of Kari Gallo of CO and Derek Gallo and his wife Molly of NC. Dear sister of Henry Haddad and his wife Linda Gutowski Haddad of Arlington and the late Evelyn Haddad, Selma Elias, William Haddad and Namey Haddad. Sister-in-law of Connie Haddad of West Roxbury. Former wife of the late James Talbot. True love of the late "Monty" Mantovani. Funeral Service Friday at 11 a.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ludia's memory may be made to the . Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUDIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -