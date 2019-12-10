|
|
TALBOT, Ludia (Haddad) Of Needham, December 8, 2019. Loving mother of Carolyn Gallo and her husband Bob of NC, Joanne Hanley and her husband Walter of Waltham and Diane Talbot of Peabody. Cherished Nana of Kari Gallo of CO and Derek Gallo and his wife Molly of NC. Dear sister of Henry Haddad and his wife Linda Gutowski Haddad of Arlington and the late Evelyn Haddad, Selma Elias, William Haddad and Namey Haddad. Sister-in-law of Connie Haddad of West Roxbury. Former wife of the late James Talbot. True love of the late "Monty" Mantovani. Funeral Service Friday at 11 a.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ludia's memory may be made to the . Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019