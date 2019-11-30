Boston Globe Obituaries
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prince Hall Masonic Temple
24 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Prince Hall Masonic Temple
24 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Concord Baptist Church
180 Blue Hill Ave
Milton, MA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Concord Baptist Church
180 Blue Hill Ave
Milton, MA
LUDIE DAVIS DE VAUGHN

LUDIE DAVIS DE VAUGHN Obituary
De VAUGHN, Ludie Davis In Holbrook, Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife, Barbara, his two daughters, Stephanie and Faith, his two sons, Ludie, Jr. and Wayne, his brother, Dr. Booker T. De Vaughn, Jr. and his wife Dr. Elena, his sister, Olinzie Johnson. He also leaves three grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Tuesday, December 3, 10:00am, at the Concord Baptist Church, 180 Blue Hill Ave., Milton. Visiting Hours at the Prince Hall Masonic Temple, 24 Washington Street, Dorchester, Monday, December 2, from 5:00pm - 6:00pm, Eastern Star Services at 6:00pm, followed by The Scottish Rite Ring Ceremony, and Masonic Services. Visiting Hours at the church, Tuesday, 9:00am - 10:00am. Interment, Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. A.J. Spears Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
