Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Church
321 Market St.
Brighton, MA
LUIGI CRISCUOLO


1932 - 2019
LUIGI CRISCUOLO Obituary
CRISCUOLO, Luigi In Brighton, formerly of Pettorano, Italy, October 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn (Bowlen) Criscuolo. Devoted father of Paula and Luigi of Brighton, Michael and his wife Nicole of Rochester, NY and the late Francis Criscuolo. Brother of Guilio Criscuolo and Edith Merriam. Grandfather of Alyssa and Chase Criscuolo. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Thursday, October 10th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, October 9th from 4-8 pm in the Funeral Home. Interment Private. Army Veteran Korea. Late member of Laborers Union Local 22. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Criscuolo may be made to the , PO 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, #2601, Boston, MA 02108. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
