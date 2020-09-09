LUIGI DISISTO

DiSISTO, Luigi Of Medford, passed peacefully, September 7, 2020, after battling Parkinson's disease with Lewy Body Dementia for almost 7 years. He was the beloved husband, best friend, and endless love of Angiolina (LoPriore) DiSisto. Together they had an unbreakable marriage and a love that was truly one of a kind. Born in Mirabella Eclano, Avellino, Italy, he was the devoted father of Peter DiSisto, his wife Maria of North Reading, Julia Visocchi, her husband Roberto of Waltham, Daniela D'Addio, and her husband Robert of Stoneham. Loving Nonno of Luigi, Domenic, Arianna, Davio, Alessia, Julia, Jenna and Rocco. Brother of Antonietta DiSisto, her husband Alfonso Ferragamo of Italy, and the late Giovanni DiSisto, Agostino DiSisto and Giuseppe DiSisto. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, Sunday, September 13th from 4 to 7 PM. Luigi's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Clement Church, Monday, September 14th at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. All attendees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing at all times. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be made to St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, MA 02155, Attn: Fr. Phong. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com