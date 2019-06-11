|
MOCCIA, Luigi Of Boston's North End passed away on June 9, 2019. He is the loving husband of Maria (D'Amore) Moccia. Beloved father of Raffaella DiChiara of Revere and Rosalba Moccia of the North End. Treasured grandfather of Emilio DiChiara, Marilisa DiChiara and Lewis Casucci; great-grandfather of Dante DiChiara and Christopher Otero. Dear brother of Giuseppe Moccia of Switzerland, Angelo Moccia of Italy, the late Maria Saraceno and Fernando Moccia. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm, with a Memorial Service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Luigi's memory may be made to: Mary Ann Howard, North End Waterfront Health, 332 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02113. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:
www.bostonharborsidehome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from June 12 to June 13, 2019