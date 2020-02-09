|
STANISCIA, Luigi Of Lexington, died on February 8, 2020. Luigi was born in Lanciano, Abruzzo, Italy on May 23, 1927 to Nicola and Giacinta.
After WWII, he left Italy and reached Chile, where over the next 20 years he became a successful businessman. He left Chile in 1971 and joined his uncle in Franklin, MA. Luigi soon met Frances Giardino and they were married until her untimely death in 2011. He purchased Napoli's in Lexington in 1974 and, later, a restaurant in Tewksbury, MA, Luigi's Family Restaurant.
He loved Lexington and all the customers he met over the years at Naps and at his restaurant.
He was predeceased by his wife Frances and by his 4 brothers and a sister. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He also leaves behind his companion and friend, Ellen.
Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Thursday, February 13, at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington, at 10am. Visiting Hours Wednesday, from 4pm to 7pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2020