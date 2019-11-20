|
|
ARDUINO, Luigi T. "Louie" Passed away on November 18, at the age of 86. He was a longtime resident of Newton, and graduated from Newton High School, Class of 1955. He served with the U.S. Army in Korea, after which he was employed as a mechanic with several local companies. He is survived by his sister, Angelina, and brother, John and his wife Nancy, as well as cousins, Sheila Basque and family, and Gregory Cravedi and family. Luigi will long be remembered for his tomato plants, and his sharing the vegetables he grew in his garden with neighbors and friends. He was dedicated to his family and friends and will be missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Church, 1321 Centre St., Newton Centre, on Friday, November 22nd, at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visitation will be held at church on Friday morning, from 11 am to 12 noon, prior to Mass. In memory of Louie, donations may be made to a . For obit, directions or to share a memory of Louie, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019