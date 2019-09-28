|
DiGIUSTO, Luigina (Ciavattone) September 25, 2019. Wife of the late Guerrino DiGiusto and mother of the late Carlo DiGiusto and is survived by her sons, Walter DiGiusto and his wife, MaryAnn, of Winchester, and Louis DiGiusto of Waltham; her daughter-in-law, Cathy DiGiusto of Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Gerald DiGiusto and his wife, Caroline Staudt DiGiusto, and Caroline O'Neil and her husband, David; her great-grandchildren, Emily and Dylan O'Neil and Nils and Elsa Staudt DiGiusto and also leaves several nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Italy. Family and friends will honor and remember Luigina's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Wednesday, October 2nd from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. Memorial donations may be made to The , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019