|
|
GALLEGO, Luis A. IV Of Lynn, formerly of East Boston, passed away on August 31, 2019. Beloved son of Luis A. Gallego, III and his wife Cheryl of Lynn and Teresita Gallego of Revere. Father of Giovanni, Josiah, and soon to be daughter, Dior. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St. (Orient Heights), EAST BOSTON, on Monday, September 8, 2019, from 4-8 pm, and then again on Tuesday morning, September 10, at 9 am to be immediately followed by Funeral Service in our Serenity Chapel at 10 am. Late Army Veteran serving our country in Afghanistan and currently served in our U.S. National Guard. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn, MA. For additional information
www.ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019