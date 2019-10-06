|
ALBERTO GARCIA, Luis "Kiko" Of Manchester, NH, was born August 22, 1959 in Jayuya, Puerto Rico to the late Bonifacio Garcia and the late Maria A. Lopez. Luis was a Servant of God who received his angel wings on October 1, 2019. Luis is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Patti Garcia; daughters Vanessa and her husband Jorge Santana, Jessica and her husband Paul Godoy; stepchildren James Merritt, Stephanie Merritt and her partner Jonathan DePina, and Dale Holloway; siblings Rosa and her husband Angel Matos, Margarita and her husband Eliezer Figueroa, Angel Mario and his wife Norma Garcia; 11 grandchildren, 4 godchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. His passionate love for the Lord, showed while performing the Lord's work, and his expert-level skill as a painter was recognized by all. His commitment to the Lord was continuously demonstrated in his unselfish service to others. He was saved at 20 years old and encouraged all he encountered to build a relationship with the Lord. Upon completing theological studies in Puerto Rico and America, Luis served in the ministerial capacity throughout the Spanish Community, Bethel Tabernacle of Dorchester and New Fellowship of (Dorchester) Brockton where he was ordained Elder. In addition, he was a member at Morning Star Baptist Church, and became a member of New England Pentecostal Ministries. During his professional career, Luis worked at North Coast Seafood, Bank of Boston, and Williams and Co. Luis will be remembered for his fullness of life and contagious personality. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew him. Visiting Hours: Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Luis Garcia on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12pm. Services will be held at New England Pentecostal Ministries, 955 Bridge St., Pelham, NH 03076. Phaneuf Funeral Home 603-625-5777 [email protected]
