VASQUEZ, Luis Antonio On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Luis Antonio Vasquez, (aka Lou Vazquez), loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 80 due to complications of the COVID-19 infection.
Luis was born in the "City of Witches," Guayama, Puerto Rico, to Santiago and Josefina. He married Bienvenida Gonzalez and brought his young family to Chelsea, Massachusetts, in search of a better life. His children include Maria, Louis, Wanda, Santiago, John, William and Danny. He is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
As a young man, he served in the United States Army and worked for many years as a truck driver. In late life, he explored a variety of business ventures. A man of great vision and an eternal optimist, he overcame challenges that would stifle the average man. He would never consider himself extraordinary, but those who knew him, know differently. His humble, kind and generous spirit will live on as his legacy is honored through the love of family and friends.
In consideration for the safety of loved ones, the Celebration of his Life will be postponed to a day when his faith in God, passion for his homeland, and love of music and dance can be shared in each other's presence. Details will be forthcoming and posted on the Smith Funeral Home website when available. Smith Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020