TORRES, Luis F. 1SG USA (Ret.) Age 84, of Westborough, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was the husband of the late Berji (Ohan) Torres. He is survived by three children, his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Harry Johnston of Woburn, MA, his son and daughter-in-law, James and Suzanne Torres of Westerly, RI, and his daughter, Susan Fontes of Scituate, MA, one brother, Fernando Torres of Puerto Rico, and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Myrna Torres. A private Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place in the Veteran's Grove Section of Pine Grove Cemetery, Westborough. A Memorial Mass will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365, www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, www.diabetes.org/donate-to-ada Arrangements are under the direction of the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home,
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 2, 2020