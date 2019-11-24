|
DILORIO, Luisa (Capone) Of Tewksbury, formerly of Somerville, November 23. Beloved wife of the late Paolo DiIorio. Devoted mother of Nino DiIorio of Florida, Franco DiIorio and Toni of Roslindale, Bruno DiIorio and his wife Norma of North Reading, Adele Harris and her husband Chris of Tewksbury and the late Robert DiIorio. Loving grandmother of Robyn, Christine, Robert, Paul, Carmen, Sophia, Olivia and Isabella. Dear sister of Benjamin, Jerry, Adua, Edward, Silvana and Rosalba. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Wednesday, November 27th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Ann Church, 399 Medford St., Somerville, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4- 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 25, 2019