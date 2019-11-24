Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for LUISA DILORIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUISA (CAPONE) DILORIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUISA (CAPONE) DILORIO Obituary
DILORIO, Luisa (Capone) Of Tewksbury, formerly of Somerville, November 23. Beloved wife of the late Paolo DiIorio. Devoted mother of Nino DiIorio of Florida, Franco DiIorio and Toni of Roslindale, Bruno DiIorio and his wife Norma of North Reading, Adele Harris and her husband Chris of Tewksbury and the late Robert DiIorio. Loving grandmother of Robyn, Christine, Robert, Paul, Carmen, Sophia, Olivia and Isabella. Dear sister of Benjamin, Jerry, Adua, Edward, Silvana and Rosalba. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Wednesday, November 27th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Ann Church, 399 Medford St., Somerville, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4- 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUISA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -