Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington St.
Newton, MA
More Obituaries for LUISA DISTEFANO
LUISA (DILUCA) DISTEFANO

LUISA (DILUCA) DISTEFANO Obituary
DiSTEFANO, Luisa (DiLuca) Feb. 17, 2020, age 82. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Renato G. DiStefano. Devoted mother of Maria L. McWhinnie and her husband Robert of Andover and Anthony DiStefano and his wife Erin of Waltham. Adored Nonna of Aidan DiStefano. She leaves many close friends and especially cherished friend Lidia Ferlazzo like a sister, who was always there for Luisa and her family. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2-6PM and again Monday morning at 9:30AM before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. Burial Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020
