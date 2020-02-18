|
DiSTEFANO, Luisa (DiLuca) Feb. 17, 2020, age 82. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Renato G. DiStefano. Devoted mother of Maria L. McWhinnie and her husband Robert of Andover and Anthony DiStefano and his wife Erin of Waltham. Adored Nonna of Aidan DiStefano. She leaves many close friends and especially cherished friend Lidia Ferlazzo like a sister, who was always there for Luisa and her family. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2-6PM and again Monday morning at 9:30AM before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. Burial Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020