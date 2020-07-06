|
|
ERBETTA, Luisa (Galassi) Of East Falmouth, and beloved wife of the late Raymond C. Erbetta, July 3, age 91. Loving mother of Robert R. of East Falmouth, Edward P. and his wife Julie Erbetta of Tewksbury and the late Richard E. Erbetta. Sister of Flora Batten of Andover. Grandmother of Christian Erbetta. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Augustine Church, 43 Essex St., Andover, Thursday at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visitation in the Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 390 North Main St., ANDOVER, Thursday, prior to the Mass, from 9 to 10 AM. Interment, West Parish Garden Cemetery, Andover. For additional information, please visit
www.burkemagliozzi.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020