Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LUKE WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUKE WALKER Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUKE WALKER Jr. Obituary
WALKER, Luke Jr. Age 75, of Boston, November 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Regina Walker. Loving father of Mary Ann Joyner, Dentia Ervin, Tregina Phillips and Ophilla Joyner. Luke also leaves several siblings, 9 grandchildren, and a host of other family members and friends to mourn his passing. Visiting with the family Friday 5pm to 8 pm at Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave., ROXBURY. Interment will be private. To post a sympathy message, visit

www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUKE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -