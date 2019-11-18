|
WALKER, Luke Jr. Age 75, of Boston, November 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Regina Walker. Loving father of Mary Ann Joyner, Dentia Ervin, Tregina Phillips and Ophilla Joyner. Luke also leaves several siblings, 9 grandchildren, and a host of other family members and friends to mourn his passing. Visiting with the family Friday 5pm to 8 pm at Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave., ROXBURY. Interment will be private. To post a sympathy message, visit
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019