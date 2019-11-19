|
HALWADJIAN, Luther Of Wakefield MA passed away surrounded by his family and friends on November 16, 2019. He was 41 years old. Luther was born on April 30, 1978 in Cambridge, MA. He was raised in Watertown, MA. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jessica (Connors) Halwadjian. He was the devoted father of Alex Hampar Halwadjian. He was the loving son of Hampar and Silva (Yapoudjian) Halwadjian. He was the cherished grandson of Hermine (Saldjian) Yapoudjian. He was the dear brother of Rita Chekijian and her husband Sarkis, Vicken Halwadjian and his wife Elizabeth (Russo). He was the loving uncle of Berj, Nayiri and Lara Chekijian and Cecilia Halwadjian. Also survived by many loving uncles, aunts, cousins, "ACES" brothers and friends.
Funeral Service at Saint Stephen's Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown on Friday, November 22 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held in Saint Stephen's Armenian Church on Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Compassionate Care (CCALS). www.ccals.org Interment at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield, MA. Arrangements by Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, WATERTOWN.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019