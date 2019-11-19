Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
558 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-7400
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saint Stephen's Armenian Church
38 Elton Avenue
Watertown, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Stephen's Armenian Church
38 Elton Avenue
Watertown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LUTHER HALWADJIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUTHER HALWADJIAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUTHER HALWADJIAN Obituary
HALWADJIAN, Luther Of Wakefield MA passed away surrounded by his family and friends on November 16, 2019. He was 41 years old. Luther was born on April 30, 1978 in Cambridge, MA. He was raised in Watertown, MA. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jessica (Connors) Halwadjian. He was the devoted father of Alex Hampar Halwadjian. He was the loving son of Hampar and Silva (Yapoudjian) Halwadjian. He was the cherished grandson of Hermine (Saldjian) Yapoudjian. He was the dear brother of Rita Chekijian and her husband Sarkis, Vicken Halwadjian and his wife Elizabeth (Russo). He was the loving uncle of Berj, Nayiri and Lara Chekijian and Cecilia Halwadjian. Also survived by many loving uncles, aunts, cousins, "ACES" brothers and friends.

Funeral Service at Saint Stephen's Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown on Friday, November 22 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held in Saint Stephen's Armenian Church on Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Compassionate Care (CCALS). www.ccals.org Interment at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield, MA. Arrangements by Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, WATERTOWN.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUTHER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -