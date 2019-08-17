|
SEALEY, Luzell Of Roxbury, August 15, 2019. Mother of the late Steven L. Sealey and grandmother of Steven R. Sayles. Beloved daughter of Lucille Sealey of Dorchester and the late James P. Sealey. Beloved sister of McCleod Hite with her husband Kenneth, Marie Sealey and Jeannette Sealey all of Dorchester, Josephine Sealey with her husband Howard of Lipscomb, AL, Diana Sealey of More, OK, Felton Sealey of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, John G. Sealey of Providence, RI and the late Alvin, David and Audrey Sealey. She is survived by one great-granddaughter, extended family and a host of friends. Funeral Service Friday at 11 AM at Emmanuel Temple Pentecostal Church, 471 Warren Street, Dorchester. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Burial Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message visit
www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019