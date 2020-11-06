1/1
DR. LYDIA AVERELL (HURD) SMITH
SMITH, Dr. Lydia Averell (Hurd) Of Lexington, MA, formerly of Concord, MA and Chocorua, NH, died November 1st, 2020 at 90. Wife of the late Alan A. Smith, dear daughter of John C. and Mary K. Hurd. She is survived by her beloved daughter and companion Emilie E. Smith, formerly of Wellesley, MA, grandsons Nicholas A. and Vincent A. Caruso of San Francisco, CA, brothers John C. Hurd, Jr. and his family of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Alfred B. Hurd and his wife Eleanor H. (Houghton) Hurd and family of Philadelphia, PA, Samuel S. Hurd and his wife Amanda W. (Washburn) Hurd and family of Cambridge, MA, and three additional children, J. Andrew Smith, Marjorie H. Smith, and Kenneth H. Smith.

Lydia was a true academic, published author, accomplished outdoorswoman, loving mother, and a lifelong learner. She had many passions and loved to share her passions through teaching and experiences. She will be missed by many.

Details of a virtual Memorial Service will be available at www.douglassfh.com Interment will follow at a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at

www.nationalmssociety.org Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
