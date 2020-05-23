|
DIANA, Lydia (Morelli) Of Somerville, May 20. Devoted mother of Vincent P. Diana and his wife Diane and Melinda P. Diana, all of Somerville. Adored grandmother of Brittany A. Diana of Somerville. Dear sister of Nancy Morelli of Hanson and the late Luca Morelli and his surviving wife Rosalie of Saugus. Former wife of Michael Diana of Somerville. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Lydia was a member of the Societa San Michele Cannicattini Bagni. Funeral service and burial will be private. Funeral arrangements are from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford Woburn Wilmington
