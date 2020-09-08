DiNANNO, Lydia E. (Senibaldi) Of Wakefield. Sept. 5. Wife of the late Jino DiNanno. Father of Michael DiNanno, Richard J. DiNanno and wife Mirta and Gina M. LeBlanc and husband Robert, all of Wakefield. Grandmother of Michelle, Erica, Ashley and Joseph. Sister of Lawrence Senibaldi, Jr., Leonard Senibaldi, Eugene Senibaldi, Douglas Senibaldi, Marilyn Bioni and the late Frank Senibaldi and Edward Senibaldi. Also survived by four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Saturday at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, at 10am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Friday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave., Ste. 214, Overland Park, KS 66202. For obit/directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com