Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
71 Central St.
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Resources
LYDIA E. (DIVASTA) LABADINI

LYDIA E. (DIVASTA) LABADINI Obituary
LABADINI, Lydia E. (DiVasta) Of Woburn, June 28. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis J. Labadini, with whom she shared 70 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Sheila F. Labadini of Woburn, Diane Gioioso of Woburn, Janet Palumbo and her husband Gene of Wells, ME, Nancy Frenzo and her husband Nick of Reading, and Francis J. Labadini and his wife Lisa of Salem, NH. She was the sister of Salvatore DiVasta of Somerville and the late Esther Goodwin and Joseph DiVasta. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Kim, Michael, Kristen, Nicole, Natasha, Nicholas, Jenna, Devin, and Dana; and eight great-grandchildren. Her Funeral will be held from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM on Monday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Interment, Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Sunday from 1-5pm. For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 29, 2019
