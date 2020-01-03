Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-4180
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
8:00 AM
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
LYDIA (PIGNOTTI) MACONE

LYDIA (PIGNOTTI) MACONE Obituary
MACONE, Lydia (Pignotti) Of Braintree, on Jan. 2. Beloved wife of the late Daniel C. Macone. Loving mother of Daniel Macone and his wife Kathryn, Marie Walker, Raymond Macone and his wife Mary and Stephen Macone and his wife Trina. Cherished sister of Florence Ricci. She is survived by her nine beloved grandchildren: Danielle, Kristin, Craig, Robyn, Erin, Leah, Christopher, Maria and Rigo, and four loving great-grandchildren: Lindsey, Hayley, Emma and Aden. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT on Tuesday, Jan.7 at 8 am. Funeral Mass St. Anthony Church in Everett at 9 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Monday only, 4-8 pm. Complimentary valet parking Monday at Main Street entrance. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lydia's memory may be made to Stephen Siller Tunnel 2 Towers tunnel2towers.org Interment at Bourne National Veterans Cemetery. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo1-877-Rocco

roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 4, 2020
