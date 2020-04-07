Boston Globe Obituaries
LYDIA MARIE CASAVANT HECK

LYDIA MARIE CASAVANT HECK Obituary
HECK, Lydia Marie Casavant Of Needham, peacefully passed away April 6, 2020 at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her parents, P. Victor and Margaret Casavant of Natick, MA and her siblings, Victor, Wilfred, Roger and Marcia. Lydia had an active career with Girl Scouts USA, traveling the globe to set up Girl Scout troops on US Military bases and as Dean of Students at Cardinal Cushing College. She was an active Communicant at St. Joseph's Parish in Needham, and was involved with the WINGS group, as a leader and active participant. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Abraham L. Heck and stepchildren Maria A. Swanson (Joel) of Sewickley, PA, Paul L. Heck of Washington, DC and Lisa J. Heck, of Salem, MA. Her 10 grandchildren enjoyed her creative activities, from building gingerbread houses at Christmas to scavenger hunts to improv skits. A private graveside service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham with a Memorial Mass to be announced at a later date. In Lydia's memory, donations may be made to Priests for Life or the Crudem Foundation. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020
