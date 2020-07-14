Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Resources
More Obituaries for LYDIA BERNARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYDIA S. (SCURINI) BERNARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LYDIA S. (SCURINI) BERNARD Obituary
BERNARD, Lydia S. (Scurini) Age 65, a longtime resident of Wilmington, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on July 12, 2020. Lydia was the beloved wife of the late Dennis Bernard, cherished daughter of June (Brisbois) Scurini & the late Stephen Scurini of Somerville, dear sister of Susan Cronin & her husband Patrick of Lowell, Stephen Scurini & his wife Rosemary of N. Andover and Ronald Scurini of Chelmsford, loving aunt of Stephen Scurini, III & his wife Jessica, Laura Stone & her husband Joshua, Caitlyn Cronin, Jack Scurini and Ryan Cronin, great-aunt of Zachary Scurini. Lydia is also survived by her special cousin and caregiver, Paula Baker, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visiting Hours: At the family's request, Funeral Services for Lydia will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Lydia's name may be made to the Sophia Gordon Cancer Center, Lahey Clinic Medical Center, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LYDIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -