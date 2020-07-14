|
BERNARD, Lydia S. (Scurini) Age 65, a longtime resident of Wilmington, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on July 12, 2020. Lydia was the beloved wife of the late Dennis Bernard, cherished daughter of June (Brisbois) Scurini & the late Stephen Scurini of Somerville, dear sister of Susan Cronin & her husband Patrick of Lowell, Stephen Scurini & his wife Rosemary of N. Andover and Ronald Scurini of Chelmsford, loving aunt of Stephen Scurini, III & his wife Jessica, Laura Stone & her husband Joshua, Caitlyn Cronin, Jack Scurini and Ryan Cronin, great-aunt of Zachary Scurini. Lydia is also survived by her special cousin and caregiver, Paula Baker, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visiting Hours: At the family's request, Funeral Services for Lydia will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Lydia's name may be made to the Sophia Gordon Cancer Center, Lahey Clinic Medical Center, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020