Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
For more information about
LYDIA TAMAGNA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Ever-Virgin Romanian Orthodox Church
8 Addison St
Chelsea, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LYDIA TAMAGNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYDIA (LAVA) TAMAGNA


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LYDIA (LAVA) TAMAGNA Obituary
TAMAGNA, Lydia (Lava) Of Chelsea, in Danvers, on Monday, October 28. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Joseph A. Tamagna. Loving daughter of the late Serge and Christine (Kachuck) Lava. Dear aunt of Sandra Walsh, JoAnn Goodridge, Julie Grant, Stanley Broda, Robert Dunn, Kenny Lava and John Lava and the late James A. Dunn, Jr. and Christine Dube. She is also survived by several grandnieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews. Her Funeral will begin from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Friday, November 1st, at 10:00 A.M. Followed by Funeral Matins to be held in the Ever-Virgin Romanian Orthodox Church (formerly St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church), 8 Addison St., Chelsea, at 11:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723

View the online memorial for Lydia (Lava) TAMAGNA
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LYDIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -