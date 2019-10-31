|
|
TAMAGNA, Lydia (Lava) Of Chelsea, in Danvers, on Monday, October 28. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Joseph A. Tamagna. Loving daughter of the late Serge and Christine (Kachuck) Lava. Dear aunt of Sandra Walsh, JoAnn Goodridge, Julie Grant, Stanley Broda, Robert Dunn, Kenny Lava and John Lava and the late James A. Dunn, Jr. and Christine Dube. She is also survived by several grandnieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews. Her Funeral will begin from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Friday, November 1st, at 10:00 A.M. Followed by Funeral Matins to be held in the Ever-Virgin Romanian Orthodox Church (formerly St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church), 8 Addison St., Chelsea, at 11:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723
View the online memorial for Lydia (Lava) TAMAGNA
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019