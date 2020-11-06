ROSBICKI, Lydia V. (Lipchak) Of Dedham, November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter B. Rosbicki for 61 years. Devoted mother of Walter B. Rosbicki Jr. and his wife Denise of Carson, VA, Karen E. Whitaker and her late husband Michael of Houston, TX, Stephen G. Rosbicki and his wife Catherine of Disputanta, VA, and Christine R. Schneider and her husband Richard of Dedham. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Saturday, Nov. 14 from 8:30-9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited (please follow COVID-19 guidelines). Private interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Lydia's memory to St. Mary's Church, 420 High St., Dedham, MA 02026. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com
