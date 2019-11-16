Boston Globe Obituaries
LYES "ELIAS" HASSANI

HASSANI, Lyes "Elias" Age 50, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (Mawn) Hassani. Devoted father of Nadia Hassani. He was the son of the late Mohamed and Yamina (Raiah) Hassani. Brother of Abdelaziz, Abderahmane, Chafik, Hakim, Adbelkrim, Malika and Nadia Hassani. Elias was born in Algeria, where he received his Bachelor's degree in biology. He was a longtime employee of Faulkner Brigham and Women's Hospital. Interment will take place in Algeria. To send an online condolence, please visit the Funeral Home website at robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Elias's memory may be made to the Marfans Foundation, 22 Manhasset Avenue, Port Washington, NY 11050. Visiting Hours: Funeral Services will be private. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508 543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
