Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:30 PM
Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery
185 Lake St.
Peabody, MA
View Map
STINSON, Lyman A. Of Saugus, Feb 19th. Beloved son of the late Dwight & Evangeline (Stewart) Stinson. Loving father of Roy Hechavarria & his wife Patricia Gatto Hechavarria of West Roxbury, MA. Brother of the late Dorothea Sanford and Barbara Hufnagle. Also survived by many cousins, nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be at the Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., JAMAICA PLAIN, on Sunday, Feb 23rd from 4-7pm. Relatives & friends invited. Graveside Services will be on Monday, Feb 24th at the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 185 Lake St., Peabody at 1:30 pm. Lyman is a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Guestbook at mannandrodgers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020
