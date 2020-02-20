|
STINSON, Lyman A. Of Saugus, Feb 19th. Beloved son of the late Dwight & Evangeline (Stewart) Stinson. Loving father of Roy Hechavarria & his wife Patricia Gatto Hechavarria of West Roxbury, MA. Brother of the late Dorothea Sanford and Barbara Hufnagle. Also survived by many cousins, nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be at the Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., JAMAICA PLAIN, on Sunday, Feb 23rd from 4-7pm. Relatives & friends invited. Graveside Services will be on Monday, Feb 24th at the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 185 Lake St., Peabody at 1:30 pm. Lyman is a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Guestbook at mannandrodgers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020