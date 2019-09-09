|
|
COLANGELI, Lynda E. (Repucci) Of Medford, September 8th. Beloved wife of Enrico Colangeli. Devoted mother of Deanna Capone and her husband Stephen of North Reading, Gina Donnelly and her husband Michael of North Reading, Enrico Colangeli, Jr. of Medford, and Major Michael Colangeli, US Army, of Fort Bragg. Loving grandmother of Giavanna, Catarina, Stephen, Amelia, Mikey and Patrick. Dear sister of Anthony Repucci and his wife Mary, Richard Repucci and his wife Celia, Elaine Spencer and her husband Michael. Beloved aunt of Elaina, Julia, Carmen, Domenic and Maria. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, September 12, at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner Street, Medford, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday 4 - 8. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019